News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $36,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 137.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.