Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Up 5.6%

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.33. 280,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 218,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 32.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

