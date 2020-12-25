Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Trading 1,965.3% Higher

Nexeon MedSystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXNN) shares shot up 1,965.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 3,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN)

Nexeon MedSystems Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets.

