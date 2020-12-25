NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $69.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ financial flexibility will help it to fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunity for its eight natural gas pipelines. Its decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. Agreement to acquire 40% interest in 1 GW renewable project will further expand its operation. Financial flexibility of the firm will allow it to meet its debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather to produce energy from renewable projects and competition from other clean sources of fuel are headwinds.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NEP stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after acquiring an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,818,641 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $109,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,603,060 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,119,000 after buying an additional 249,693 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

