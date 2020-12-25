Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 10.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 27,545,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,964,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth $1,198,483,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.