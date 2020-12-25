NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,260.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $3,260.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005068 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,852,364 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

