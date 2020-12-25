Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.75

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.75 and last traded at C$56.70, with a volume of 135537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSB. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$49.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

