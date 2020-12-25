Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Critical Contrast

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Novanta alerts:

This table compares Novanta and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and RoboGroup T.E.K., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00 RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.64%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Risk and Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 6.78 $40.77 million $2.14 56.45 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Summary

Novanta beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. is a subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.