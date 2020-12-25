NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $128.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NovoCure stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. 288,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.15 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.53.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

