NPCoin Price Tops $0.0062 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $445,862.59 and $1,301.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000125 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

