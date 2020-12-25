Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

DCMYY opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Ntt Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of -0.34.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

