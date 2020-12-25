Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $356,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,306 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

