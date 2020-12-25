Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,318.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,633,710. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Nutanix by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Nutanix by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nutanix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.