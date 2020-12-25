NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Trading 20% Higher

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 51,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 46,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -2.04.

About NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical, wellness, and cannabidoil (CBD) products. It offers NutraHemp CBD products, including oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms, and face creams; NutraSpray oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss; and an appetite suppressant.

