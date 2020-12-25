Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 43,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 18,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.