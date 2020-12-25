Nxt Reaches Market Cap of $11.58 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Nxt has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $934,072.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005081 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.