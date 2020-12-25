Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $24.69 or 0.00104620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. During the last week, Obyte has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $10,798.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

