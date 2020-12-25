Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OCGN. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

OCGN stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $285.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ocugen by 964.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

