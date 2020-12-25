ODEM (ODE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 56.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ODEM has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $28,610.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 56.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00047871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00330992 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

