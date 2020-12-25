Offshift Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Offshift has a market cap of $1.90 million and $13,697.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Offshift has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00004240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,914.30 or 0.99978747 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

