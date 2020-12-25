OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OFG Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $912.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar acquired 3,733 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.