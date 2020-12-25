OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $368.90 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $368.90 million and $94.77 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $6.15 or 0.00025456 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00316946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016564 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

