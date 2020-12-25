Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $313.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.55.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $275.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

