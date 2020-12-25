Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.85

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONCR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.99.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($11.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($10.47).

In other news, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm acquired 173,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,606,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke Evnin acquired 151,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,268,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

