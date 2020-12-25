Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Ondas has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.