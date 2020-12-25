Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.54

Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and traded as high as $58.62. Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) shares last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 725,858 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.67.

In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 47,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.17, for a total value of C$2,571,041.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,144,919.69. Also, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$959,159.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,069.

Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

