Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

