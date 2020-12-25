Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,566 shares of company stock valued at $529,630. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at $153,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oportun Financial by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

