Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $90,723,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 56.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.