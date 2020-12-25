Orbs Tops 1-Day Volume of $252,045.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Orbs has a total market cap of $27.70 million and approximately $252,045.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00135008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00664417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00164408 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00059757 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

