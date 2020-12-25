Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Orica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Orica Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

