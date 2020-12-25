Origin Sport (ORS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $771,994.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $621,956.51 and approximately $771,994.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

