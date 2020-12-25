Oshkosh (OSK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Oshkosh had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beacon Securities.

12/4/2020 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,340,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 448,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

