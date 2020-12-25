OST (OST) Reaches One Day Volume of $942,069.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $942,069.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00322737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. OST’s official website is ost.com. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

