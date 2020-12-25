OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.29

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.29 and traded as high as $34.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

