Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.23

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.67, with a volume of 3627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. BidaskClub upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.