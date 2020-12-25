Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.77% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 million, a PE ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.62. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

