PAE (NYSE:PAE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PAE (NYSE:PAE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

PAE stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. PAE has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

