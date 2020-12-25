Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 19,845 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,845 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of American Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,224,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 792,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.