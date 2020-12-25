Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $290,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $306,302 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

