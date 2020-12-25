Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,013,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 208.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61,463 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PriceSmart by 72.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PriceSmart by 37.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $95.44.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $810.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $753,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,946 in the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.