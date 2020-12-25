Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 109,086 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 92.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,086 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

