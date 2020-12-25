Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 18,718 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

HLX stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.