Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

