Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) (TSE:PAAS) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$42.65 and last traded at C$42.11. Approximately 290,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 737,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.