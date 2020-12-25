Pantos Price Hits $0.0404 on Top Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $10,921.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00665519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00163756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00351401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00095900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io.

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

