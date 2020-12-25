Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 4,813,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,531,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $684.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.