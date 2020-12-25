Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $98.92, with a volume of 11062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.63.

The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $6,843,000.00. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

