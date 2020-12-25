PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.56.

PYPL stock opened at $238.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,257,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

