PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 9.4% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.22. 4,955,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,732,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $531,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 367,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

